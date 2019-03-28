Down Memory Lane March 28

March 28, 1985

Chemicals and their impact on the environment have been causing concern among many people in recent years, and farmers like Chris Bird have been trying to answer those concerns with an alternative form of agriculture.

Biological agriculture is the term used to describe a method of producing food using no chemicals. “In biological agriculture we grow the same crops as anyone else, but we promote as much natural growth as possible by not using chemicals,” Bird said.

The Rappahannock Historical Society officially formed in 1965 when a group of people got together and saved the old telephone company office building from being torn down. That effort was just the beginning for the group of people who continue to strive to preserve Rappahannock’s past.

“The building was originally built from bits and pieces left over from other buildings so no two windows were the same,” said Virginia Lindstrom. This made the building unique, but it also made for major problems in the renovation.

Edward Brown has been a rural mail carrier for the Sperryville Post Office for nearly 30 years. In that time, he has never had a reportable accident even after his route increased from 22 to 71 miles a day.

A driving record like that is something to be proud of, but as Brown tells of his driving awards he is quick to say that he still makes mistakes. “I have had some people on my route ask me if I can read,” Brown said.

Brown is the only rural carrier for the Sperryville Post Office, and he drives his own car to make deliveries. He receives a payment based on his mileage.

March 29, 2000

In response to the Planning Commission’s village planning process, an unsolicited “draft” commercial development plan for Amissville has been forwarded by Robert Lindquist of Amissville. Lindquist and other longtime citizens of the Amissville area spent about a year preparing this plan to provide their perspective to the planning process.

Last weekend under the direction of Mrs. Aney Massie Hoebn and with music by Mrs. Emma Sue Amos and Whitney Matthews, the WCDS Drama Club delighted audiences with two showings of its Spring Play, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” and the Oscar Wilde comedy about love, deceit, and mistaken identity.