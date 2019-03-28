Let’s talk trash

This past Sunday was such a beautiful day I thought I’d spend the afternoon picking up trash alongside the well-travelled road by my home. After all was said and done I had picked up a few large bags of litter, the contents of which would have made quite the study of modern garbology if one wished to analyze it. That aside, I accomplished my objective — a lovely piece of litter-free roadway . . . at least for the time being.

While I am not interested in the analysis of litter, the question I would like to have answered is “why” do people litter?

Why, after having consumed a beverage, read a paper, smoked a cigarette, changed a dirty diaper, or didn’t quite finish a hotdog from 7-Eleven, would someone think it’s okay to toss it out of a vehicle onto the roadside?

Was it just too inconvenient to carry home and put in the trash, too smelly to keep in the vehicle, fear of being caught in the car with an open container, carelessness, thoughtlessness, or do people who litter just not give a darn? Weren’t we taught better?

Just asking . . . ​

Barbara Sharp

Huntly