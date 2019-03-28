Meet Pops, your new best friend

I’m only around 9 years old (and weigh about 22 pounds) but they call me Pops here at RAWL anyway. I guess it’s ok. I’ve kinda grown into it. I get so much love in this place and I love the people and most of the dogs right back.

In my new home I would love to have a dog or cat friend along with my human friend(s). I do need a fenced yard. I came in to RAWL as a stray and don’t want to repeat that experience. Please come by and visit. I can show you all my toys.

This past week, zero of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.