School news for March 28

‘Enchanting’ RCHS Prom, After-Prom

The Rappahannock County High School Prom last Saturday was held in an “Enchanted Garden” within the completely transformed Auxiliary Gym. The students danced the night away under a cascading canopy of fabrics and florals.

Following the elegant dance, “Living the Sweet Life” After Prom Party was held at RCHS from midnight to 4 a.m. There were plenty of fun activities that included multiple large inflatable games, mechanical bull riding, caricature drawings, henna tattoo station, photo booth, casino games, board games, and music by “Generation B” and a DJ.

The evening ended with numerous prize drawings generously donated by local businesses and community members.

According to Principal Jimmy Swindler, the event was a huge success.

“I was thrilled to spend my Saturday evening, and the wee hours of Sunday morning, with my students at the 2019 RHCS Prom and After Prom. Watching our students, all in elegant finery, enjoy themselves safely brings true value to the efforts we all — administrators, teachers, and parents — put into the raising of our students.

“And the effort put into these events, Prom and After Prom, is worthy of praise itself,” Swindler continued. “From the hundreds of man hours put in by teachers and parents to help with setup, decorating, and take down to the thousands of dollars in cash and donated items given to us by community businesses and individuals, Prom and After Prom are huge undertakings and, thanks to all those efforts and donations, was an equally huge success this past weekend.”

— Holly Jenkins

Intrepid RCPS Band members

Band members from Rappahannock County Public Schools recently boarded a bus for the trip of a lifetime to New York City.

According to RCPS Band Director Jason Guira, “The Panther Band had an incredible time over the weekend in NYC checking out Times Square, the 9/11 Memorial, the Statue of Liberty, seeing Chicago on Broadway, and performing on the deck of the USS Intrepid. It was a wonderful weekend not to be soon forgotten!”

RCPS Band members in attendance included Ben Bailey, Alex Bailey, Jordyn Beard, Abigail Berry, Ryan Campbell, Jaden Cillo, Dylan Clear, Julian Cordero, Serenity Cortez, Jordan Evans, Logan Flanagan, Agustin Garcia, Ben Giles, Sophia Hernandez, Andrew Hitt, Parker Jones, Ninon Kirchman, Nathaniel Lowe, John McKelvey, Hayden Milam, Nicholas Plaksin, Jenna Richardson, Sam Reed, Quinn Sanborn, Chris Shanks, Lilly Smith, Milton Switzer, Luke Ubben, Allison Wharton, and Zander Woyciechowski.

English duel (Caption)

A friendly display of swordsmanship takes place outside of Castle Wakefield during Wakefield Country Day School’s fabled Medieval Faire and Banquet.

Chomp, chomp!

In a study of species endangerment and survival, Wakefield Country Day School students investigate mammals’ traits and teeth on replica skulls provided by visiting program instructor Kristin Black of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal.

First place turbines

Two Wakefield Country Day School science classes, one from middle school and one from high school, and the school’s Women’s Engineering Club participated in the Northern Region KidWind Challenge, “the ultimate wind turbine design competition,” held at Shenandoah University.

The teams had to design, create and test small turbine blades that would produce power. Groups also were judged on knowledge and creativity. The WCDS high school team came in first place and qualified for the national KidWind competition in Houston, Texas in May.