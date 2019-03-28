Sperryville’s renaissance of recent years continues unabated and notable artisans of all disciplines populate this tiny hamlet; myriad art forms explode in venues such as retail stores, workshops, studios, galleries and ateliers, and adorn restaurant walls.

This weekend, two Rappahannock powerhouse artists have recently teamed up. Margaret “Maggie” Rogers of Central Coffee Roaster fame and Jen Cable Perrot, of Flourish Root Floral Studio will hold “The Art of the Flower” event to showcase their works.

This is a free event, open to the public and held both Saturday and Sunday March 30th and 31st, at Central Coffee Roasters from 2 to 5 p.m.

As many know, Jen is a floral artist who works with seasonal, local grown florals and foliage; and in addition, supplies weekly botanical creations to local restaurants/businesses as well as providing extraordinary floral designs for weddings, everyday occasions and all manner of events.

Her popular workshops offer many an adult and child an opportunity to appreciate the sheer beauty of artistic persuasion.

While Jen’s creations in her words are designs of a more ephemeral nature, Margaret’s works are enduring. Her specialty is in illustrations, prints, sketches and drawings.

Recently she’s added to her artistic repertoire, taking a departure from her traditional black and white schematics, exploring the world of Instagram with bold and colorful motifs.