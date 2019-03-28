The Rapp for March 28

Fourth Estate Friday

The Rappahannock News invites readers to meet with the newspaper’s staff to discuss the news that shapes our community. We will gather at Before & After, 31 Main St., Sperryville, at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29.

We call the monthly gathering Fourth Estate Friday, usually held on the fourth Friday of every month — except in months like March, when the calendar provides bonus Fridays. We look forward to greeting everybody and pouring your coffee.

PATH volunteer day

The PATH Volunteer Hub announces its third annual community-wide day of volunteering to benefit communities in Rappahannock, Fauquier and Culpeper counties. On Saturday, April 6, we will gather as a community to see how much we can accomplish together in just one day!

Let’s Volunteer Day is perfect for individuals or groups of families, friends, churches and student clubs to sign up and make a real difference. Find the project you’d like to tackle — sign up and note the details of time and location. On April 6, participants will go straight to their project site to get started.

With 37 projects ready for hundreds of volunteers, these Rappahannock organizations are participating: Hearthstone School, Rappahannock County Department of Social Services, Rappahannock County Park, Rappahannock Food Pantry, and Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

To be a part of this great community event, go to www.letsvolunteer.org and register for the project you plan to join. All participants get a free t-shirt. Further questions? Give PATH Volunteer Hub Manager Lynn Lauritzen a call at 540-680-4148.

Near and far

Artists Nancy Brittle and Phyllis Northup will show travel-inspired paintings at the Middle Street Gallery in Washington beginning tomorrow, Friday, March 29, through April 21. In the show, “Journeys: Exploring the World Through the Eyes of an Artist,” the painters share colorful and enticing views of nature and humanity from Virginia to Peru and from the Adirondack Mountains to Greece. A reception for the public will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Brittle says she finds inspiration in everyday events, which she tends to capture quickly, spontaneously, and without revision. “My paintings in this exhibition are reflective of places and experiences I have loved as I continue to explore physically, emotionally, and artistically,” she says. “Each time I pick up my brush, I am on another road filled with the excitement of the unexpected side trips and detours.”

Northup travels the U.S. and abroad “always on the lookout for the next painting,” she says. “I look for good compositions, taking note of the subtle differences in color, texture, details and lighting. I hope to share this rich visual experience, so come along with me on a journey to places near and far.”

The gallery is located at 325a Middle Street. Hours are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call (540) 675-1313 or visit www.middlestreetgallery.org for more information.

Castleton Sound-Fest

Castleton in Performance (CiP) is calling all area students and percussion enthusiasts to join the “Global Rhythms Sound-Fest,” Saturday, April 13, with a featured workshop and performance by world percussionist Tom Teasley.

This internationally-inspired musical celebration begins with a drum circle workshop at 3 p.m., introducing basic drum techniques and rhythmic awareness to participants of all ages and all levels of experience.

A break in the Green Room Bar will follow the workshop, and a multi-cultural jam session, “Travel the Silk Road to Hip Hop,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. A separate buffet dinner ($18) and question-and-answer session will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Participants are invited to dress up in costume for the event. Internationally acclaimed percussionist Teasley, voted the 2016 World Percussionist of the Year by Drum! magazine, has won numerous Helen Hayes Awards, and was the Washington Area Music Awards awardee for “World Music Instrumentalist” five years straight.

Tickets prices for this CiP concert are $15 for students and $35 for the general public, and the workshop and performance will be held in the Theatre House at Castleton (663 Castleton View Road, Castleton).

Call Connie Payne at 540.937.3454 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org.

Appleton Campbell honored

Appleton Campbell, which serves Rappahannock, was recently named a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the fifth year in a row. The award provides recognition for outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. Dealers were honored at a ceremony held in Huntington Beach, Calif., on March 15.

One of Carrier’s highest honors for its dealers, The President’s Award, is given to dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions and deliver superior customer satisfaction. Recipients of this award demonstrate the very best in operational excellence, business effectiveness and the delivery of cutting edge technology to its customers.

Appleton Campbell has been in business since 1976 and proudly serves its community with quality HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services with honesty, integrity and experience.

“The 2019 Carrier President’s Award winners are true ambassadors of our industry who demonstrate excellence in providing customers with outstanding service day in and day out,” said Matthew Pine, president, Residential HVAC, Carrier. “This award further establishes these companies as leaders in their communities and serves as an example to all Carrier dealers of how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region.”

To learn more about Appleton Campbell please visit appletoncampbell.com.