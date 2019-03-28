“Untitled.”

By Lilie Halko

The things they told me were hard to believe. But I’m sure other people were just as shocked, if not more. Instead of obsessing and worrying, I accepted it. I wasn’t scared of the impending doom and mass destruction of our 4.6 billion-year-old world. Everything has to come to an end at some point. The only thing we can do as a human species is delay it, and I, personally, don’t see the point. Stars, planets, animals, plants. Everything has a due date.

I got the news, five-thirty-six on a Monday. What a way to start the week, right? Doomsday was closer than I thought, and here I am writing about it, hoping that one day someone might find it.

I’m sure lots of people are writing their last words, describing how beautiful our home is, trying to cram in the history of the world into one page, talking about the life they lived and the things they did. Jotting down their feelings on a piece of paper like it’s their diary. For me, there’s nothing to take note of. I’ve always lived a boring life. Boring house, boring family, boring seashore. I’ve never traveled outside my home; it’s kind of sad actually. I’m alone in this world, and no one will remember me.

A huge anomaly, in space. That was the first description. No one knew any more than that; it was classified information. A week later, somehow someone knew about it and leaked it to the entire world. After that, the information wasn’t hard to discuss. The world was sent into a panic, and the people who no longer care for their lives tore it apart. The anomaly, the large object in space? It was hurtling right for us. A meteor, about the size of Texas, was about to demolish life as we know it. The meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs was only six miles wide, imagine how this is going to impact. Compared to the rest of the infinite expanse of space, it just so happened to hit our tiny planet of water and rock.

Of course, my belief is that everything happens for a reason. There’s an unmistakable sign the universe is giving us, and I agree with it. Every single day I come out to the shore, waiting for something to swallow me up, just to get it over with; and now I don’t have to. The universe is doing us a favor; the world we live in today is toxic. We as a human species don’t deserve to live on. At least, that’s my philosophy.

One more day.

Editor’s note: Two Rappahannock County students received awards at the prestigious University of Virginia Fralin Museum of Art’s Writer’s Eye 2018 competition. The awards were presented March 17 in Charlottesville.

We featured Roxie Beebe-Center’s award winning story last week. In this edition, we present Belle Meade Montessori School student Lilie Halko’s honorable mention story, “Untitled.”