Washington column for March 28

Disappearing newspapers

Thieves are opportunists, whether they are amateurs or professionals. They endeavour to take advantage of any situation, which provides them a loophole. An opportunity to take what belongs to someone else. They are criminals who are indiscriminate and feel no immediate remorse when they hurt others. If the situation presents itself, a thief can get away with the act without much effort or planning because committing this type of crime is second nature to them.

— Denise N. Fyffe, Thieves in the Workplace

Every Thursday morning, I deliver the Rappahannock News to the retail outlets throughout the county. My first stop is always at the post office in the town of Washington, where as usual I put 30 newspapers in the coin box. The following week, I will pick up the coins. When there are only a few newspapers left in the box I think to myself, we had good sales that week, but behold when I get the money out of the box it’s another story indeed. The money doesn’t add up to the number of newspapers removed from the box.

I have my own theories why somebody would take more than one paper: the thief was after the insert coupons, or given the string of cold days they use newspapers to light their wood stove or fireplace, or perhaps there was a juicy story on the front page they didn’t agree with or want the community to read.

If anybody needs newspapers for coupons or to start a fire, please stop by the office every Thursday afternoon. I will be happy to give you some for free.

I feel sad and sorry for the person who takes more than their share. All I have to say is remember to smile next time you steal something, because today there are cameras everywhere watching you, even in places you might not think.

“The best sleeping pill is a clear conscience.” ― Dada J. P. Vaswani

On a better note

Sheriff Connie had a Promotional/Awards Ceremony to celebrate the brave men and women who stand behind the thin blue line and put their community first. When the time comes to lift up the good work of the law enforcement officials in our county, Sheriff Connie is always there to praise them.

M.C. Dodson and C.W. Jenkins were awarded with 5 year Service Pins; R.L. Fincham, W.C. Ubben, D.N. Settle, and D.M. Kestner were all awarded with 10 year Service Pins; J.M. Jenkins was awarded a 15 year Service Pin; and C.M. Currence and R.L. Jenkins were awarded 20 year Service Pins.

In addition, R.L. Jenkins was promoted to Chief Deputy and will carry the Rank of Major; J.W. Jones was promoted to Captain and will lead Investigations; and M.C. Dodson was promoted to Lieutenant and will lead the Patrol Division.

Comm. Officer Vickie Miller was awarded the “Communications Officer of the Year” award. Vickie is always willing to lend a helping hand. She goes above and beyond to check on our Senior Citizens. She makes sure they always have what they need and if they do not she will take time to go and get it and deliver it to them.

As Audrey Hepburn once said, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”

Congratulations on a job well done!

Free movie night

Beginning on April 13, Washington Baptist Church will begin hosting a free family movie night.

The event and refreshments are free. More information will be available on its website at www.washington-baptist-church.com. Due to copyright restrictions they are not allowed to advertise the name of the movie in the newspaper. But here is a clue for our first movie: The world’s most famous nanny and her umbrella will be appearing for the new generation in a sequel performance at WBC on 4/13 at 6 p.m. All are welcome!

Have a wonderful week!