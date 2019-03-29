An invitation to join our ranks

VFW Post 9835 recently hosted a VSO engagement at the PATH Foundation building in Warrenton. This event was well attended, with several veterans signing up to discuss their individual situation seeking claims assistance.

In Fredericksburg, the DAV General Washington Chapter 7 utilizes VFW Post 3103’s building on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m., providing claims assistance service (IAW DAV policy). The sessions are always busy and can see anywhere from 3 to 10 veterans in that short period. If such a need exists in Fredericksburg with an established claims service, it is probable that such a need exists in the Rappahannock area.

To satisfy that need, the American Legion Post 7 will host a free Veteran Claims Assistance Session on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer Service Officers from American Legion, DAV and VFW will set up and provide claims assistance in compliance with the individual service organization parameters.

Although this event does not require membership to any service organization, we ask for your consideration to join our ranks. Each organization will have literature available for a veteran to read then decide as to whom they will select as their claimant representative. The veteran will sign a power of attorney granting permission for that organization to act as their representative. Medical records and DD214 are encouraged but not required.

To learn more about each organization, please visit the following websites: https://www.vfw.org, https://www.dav.org, or https://www.legion.org. Please send any questions to wkid35@gmail.com.

Will King

Bealeton