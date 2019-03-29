Riverdancing into Rappahannock

By Staff/Contributed March 29, 2019 Photos 0
Courtesy photo

Talented — and colorful — members of the Boyle School of Irish Dance performed at the Little Washington Theatre this past week, part of the Inn at Little Washington’s collaborative celebration with the Ballyfin hotel in Ireland. The Boyle School’s mission is to teach the culture and heritage of Irish Dance from its five locations in Alexandria, Chantilly, Herndon, Manassas and Reston.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5376 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.