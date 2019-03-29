Riverdancing into Rappahannock

Talented — and colorful — members of the Boyle School of Irish Dance performed at the Little Washington Theatre this past week, part of the Inn at Little Washington’s collaborative celebration with the Ballyfin hotel in Ireland. The Boyle School’s mission is to teach the culture and heritage of Irish Dance from its five locations in Alexandria, Chantilly, Herndon, Manassas and Reston.
About Staff/Contributed 5376 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment