Stewards for our National Parks

Being a resident of Rappahannock and also metro D.C., last week’s “road news” might be relevant. A sinkhole opened after another “record” overnight rain on one of our nation’s great national parkways — the George Washington Memorial Parkway — with major disruptions. Another National Park Service (NPS) highway — the Baltimore-Washington Parkway — has reduced speed due to dangerous potholes/road conditions. Our national parks have suffered from recent shutdowns and multi-administration budget neglect/cuts.

Who lobbies for us and our parks and our NPS? Is Shenandoah National Park (SNP) 20 or 30 percent of Rappahannock County? Does it matter if you are Republican, Democrat, Independent, conservative, liberal, whatever?

Our NPS and our national parks have little voice beyond us. Is there a Boeing or Lockheed Martin lobbyist trail at SNP? Is who we are an M1 tank or the Grand Canyon? How many “non U.S. citizens” (My wife and I heard more French than English recently at Bryce Canyon National Park) come to visit our national parks or want to become Americans because of who we are and who they see we are in what we protect in our national lands and parks?

Even an M1 tank could not get from the Pentagon to the American Legion bridge via our GW Parkway last week. The infrastructure of our economic livelihoods and, in part, our national soul is falling apart.

If we cannot support the needed dollars to maintain our neighbor SNP and all our national parks and the NPS highways, which are a significant part of NPS budget (now with $12 billion backlog maintenance), where can we turn? Should we pay/contribute a bit more as Americans? Who else will pay? If not we, who? If not now, when? . . .

“Our greatest responsibility is to be good ancestors.” — Jonas Salk.

Bob Ryan

Woodville