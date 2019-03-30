DelGrosso climbs to Eagle Scout

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 36, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, held an Eagle Court of Honor for Anthony DelGrosso this past Wednesday, March 20th. Seen here, Anthony’s proud father and Scoutmaster Mike, mother and Assistant Scoutmaster Juliet, and brother Dom join in the accolades.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the BSA. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned the rank after a lengthy review process.