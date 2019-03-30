DelGrosso climbs to Eagle Scout

By Staff/Contributed March 30, 2019 Photos 0
By Roger Pierson

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 36, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, held an Eagle Court of Honor for Anthony DelGrosso this past Wednesday, March 20th. Seen here, Anthony’s proud father and Scoutmaster Mike, mother and Assistant Scoutmaster Juliet, and brother Dom join in the accolades.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the BSA. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned the rank after a lengthy review process.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5381 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.