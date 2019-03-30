Lesinski to keynote inaugural AARP Vietnam Veterans program

On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, designating every March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

This Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., AARP will host a Vietnam Veteran Era Appreciation Program in Rappahannock County, featuring Hampton District Supervisor John Lesinski as the keynote speaker.

Lesinski is a decorated U.S. Marine with 4 years of active duty, an additional 22 years as a reservist, retiring as a full colonel. In 2014, then Governor Terry McAuliffe appointed him to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Veteran Service Foundation and in 2018 Governor Ralph Northam appointed Lesinski to the Board of Veteran Services. He continues to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia and its veterans in both capacities.

In addition to Supervisor Lesinski’s exemplary military service, his accomplishments include past chairman of the Rappahannock County School Board, and a board member of Rapp U, the Child Care & Learning Center, the Headwaters Foundation and the Mountain Vista Governor’s School. Lesinski is also a member of Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

AARP is in the process of initiating major outreach programs to not only assist veterans but also to provide comprehensive information regarding available benefits. Lesinski’s knowledge of veteran affairs and appointments to veteran affair state agencies will enable him to dovetail with AARP’s mission and speak to the reason for the event.

David Albee of Rappahannock is an AARP representative and facilitated the event’s hosting by Quievremont Winery in Gid Brown Hollow. It was the winery’s John Guevremont, a former Marine Corps aviator, who selected Lesinski as the keynote speaker.

Based in Richmond, Genéa M. Luck, AARP’s Associate State Director, tells me that veterans, military, and their families are a vital part of our state’s — and the nation’s — identity “and deserve our gratitude.”

“Not only have veterans, military and their families dedicated their lives and careers to the service of others, but they also are volunteering with our AARP Virginia State Office and helping us better serve and help our communities flourish,” she said.

“On Saturday, you will meet a few of our AARP Volunteer Community Ambassadors and can ask them about their experiences working with AARP Virginia.”

Saturday’s event is free and registration is kindly requested in order to prepare refreshments accordingly. For further information call 1-877-926-8300 or register online at aarp.cvent.com/aarpvaveteransquievremont