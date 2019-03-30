One happy Dude

It’s been said that rescuing one dog will not change the world, but surely for that one dog the world will change forever. Just ask Dude, climbing here into the arms of rescuer Amanda Gray of Amissville. When Amanda, a horse veterinarian in nearby Marshall, rescued Dude just over a year ago his ears and tail were cropped and one eye was dilated.

Now, as you can see, Dude is one happy camper. Locally, the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) always has dogs in need of loving homes. Reach the shelter at 540-937-3336, or better yet pay the pooches a visit at 160 Weaver Road in Amissville.