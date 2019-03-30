When apples were king

A recently dismantled rustic barn that stood alongside Route 522 near Massies Corner was filled with hundreds of bushel baskets, barrels and more. Described by one as an old “apple-packing shed,” the two-story wood barn was the focus of countless photographs over the years, usually with a glowing Rappahannock sunset in the background.
