When apples were king

By Staff/Contributed March 30, 2019 Photos 0
By John McCaslin

A recently dismantled rustic barn that stood alongside Route 522 near Massies Corner was filled with hundreds of bushel baskets, barrels and more. Described by one as an old “apple-packing shed,” the two-story wood barn was the focus of countless photographs over the years, usually with a glowing Rappahannock sunset in the background.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5381 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.