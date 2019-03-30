Fred Catlin has been doing a lot of listening. And the newish mayor of the Town of Washington isn’t done hearing from his constituents and others in the county about how the “First Washington of Them All” should evolve in the years to come.

The second of two public forums will be this Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Washington Town Hall. Twenty-three people attended the first session on a Saturday afternoon two weeks ago.

Both forums are similar to public meetings held while the town’s Comprehensive Plan was being revised in 2016. Now two and a half years later, Catlin felt “it was important to touch base and find out if those visions and values and views were still legitimate today.”

So, what is the mayor hearing about where the town of about 130 residents should be in 15 years? Catlin has several takeaways so far:

Growth: “The town needs to grow. That it needs to be well thought out.”

Diversity: The growth “can’t just be all old folks. It would be good to get a good cross section of people — young people, families, different income levels.”

Connectivity: “If the [new] Post Office does come, how do we want to connect all the town, so there was a big emphasis on paths and trails.”

How to achieve this diverse growth? Catlin thinks that nationally known architect and planner Ross Chapin’s concept of “pocket neighborhoods” might offer a solution. Chapin discussed his ideas several days before the first public forum at a Rapp at Home-sponsored presentation at the library.

“Ross Chapin said that one of the most important things he found when he has developed these cluster neighborhoods is that you have a diversity of people in them…So I think people were feeling that,” Catlin said.

“If you have different small pocket neighborhood type developments done, one may be more housing opportunities for working people, and one may be a retirement community, but it’s not that they’re all retirement communities,” the mayor explained.

While there’s a perception that the town has lost a lot of residential buildings to commercial uses, the main reason for the decline in population is that the number of residents per house has declined dramatically in recent decades as children move away and are not replaced by more young families.

Should Washington follow the lead of a certain village to its West?

“Some of us look enviously at Sperryville, which is very dynamic. But Sperryville is more designed to have a lot of commercial activity because they have a lot of empty commercial space,” Catlin said. And Sperryville also has larger commercial spaces.

“Washington is always going to be more conducive to a residential footprint,” Catlin feels.

What’s taken the most time during his still nascent mayorship? The Post Office move, of course. “We don’t have a resolution yet, but we’re feeling optimistic,” Catlin said.

But there are other priorities, both practical and big picture.

One is finding better quarters for Town Clerk Laura Dodd: “We certainly would love to get Laura out of the attic,” referring to her current Town Hall work space. “It’s just not a good place to be,” Catlin said.

And then there’s the dynamic between the town and the Inn at Little Washington. “We’re so lucky to have The Inn and we’re trying to nurture that relationship. They are the biggest employer, they are the biggest footprint in town. You want to try to create some kind of happy, healthy balance between acknowledging their prevalent position while recognizing the town cannot just be a couple of buildings around the Inn. It’s got to have its own character,” Catlin said.

“My dream is that we create things that allow people to want to live here. I want them to drive a car to get here and then be able to throw away the keys. I want to make it a much more walkable town. I’d love to have hiking trails.”

In the meantime, Catlin is also keeping busy with his jobs in addition to being mayor, teaching and running a Montessori school in Charlottesville.

And listening, of course.

“I’ve been getting to talk with people about the town and its future,” including coffees on the first Saturday morning of each month. “What I’m trying to do is help the town continue to be this extraordinary place to live, to help nurture the sense of community, to help sustain that sense of community for another 200 years.”