Getting Rappahannock residents to open up about illness and addiction

By Veronika Benson

Special to the Rappahannock News

It was an affection for horses that first brought the teenage Ann Baumgardner to Rappahannock County, where she rode competitively in local equestrian events. After becoming enamored with the Piedmont region’s rolling hills and ubiquitous apple orchards, Ann managed to convince her parents to relocate to here.

As a result, they bought a farm, moved the entire family from Northern Virginia and quickly established themselves. Ann’s father, Fannon, played an active role in the community; and her brother, Doug, eventually managed his own law practice in “Little” Washington.

Ann graduated from Rappahannock High School, then left the area to attend college. After obtaining her doctorate in social psychology, she became a tenured professor at Michigan State University.

A decade passed in her career of teaching and research before Ann had an unforeseen epiphany while helping a male student find his best-suited professional path. It was this exchange that made Ann realize she was actually drawn to the work of helping and guiding others.

Accordingly, Ann resigned from her tenured teaching position in 1999, and despite concerns expressed by friends and family, returned to Virginia to pursue a career in counseling. Social psychology never lost its intrigue. In fact, Ann still does online research, but she wanted to have a more direct impact on the world, specifically on the lives of individuals and their families.

Once back home in Rappahannock, Ann began a working relationship with the Community Services Board, ultimately holding positions in Clarke and Prince William counties. Recently, Ann decided to venture out on her own, “hang a shingle” as they say; and in January she opened a psychotherapy practice here in the town of Washington.

In a rather expansive but quiet space located above the Middle Street Gallery on Warren Avenue, Ann works with patients utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy techniques. She feels the many years she has spent in the county provide her with insight into the various concerns that can arise for people who live here. She knows many folks whose families have lived here for decades, as well as some who live here but commute to Northern Virginia or Washington, D.C. This familiarity serves to enrich Ann’s ability to understand and empathize with the varying issues one might face whilst living here.

Similar to the heart and liver, the brain can develop imbalances as a result of heredity, illness, abuse, chronic pain, stress, or trauma. Mental illness and substance abuse can take a significant toll on a person, as well as on loved ones who care.

Ann believes community education helps people learn to talk more openly about illness and addiction; and as a result we can all learn to be more helpful, compassionate, and perhaps even have a direct effect on someone heading toward risky behavior. Community support can make all the difference in the life of someone who is struggling with an illness, whether it’s diabetes, heart disease, or depression.

Similarly, in therapy, Ann teaches her clients that understanding something can help one learn to be more accepting of it, and perhaps even to forgive if the situation warrants. She strives to help people investigate their life stories, so that they might better comprehend the nuances in such a way that can help them accept the past, as well as make beneficial changes in the future. This learning process also helps her, as the therapist, to know how best to assist them on their journey. And if someone needs additional help, by way of medication, she doesn’t hesitate to contact their physician to inquire about them prescribing an appropriate drug for her client. This can be particularly helpful in getting someone through a “rough patch” in their life, or to ensure mood stability for those with more chronic illnesses.

Ann is also eager to open up the conversation regarding the impact of the opioid crisis in Rappahannock County. Although being tucked away in bucolic surroundings makes it easy to consider ourselves safe from some of the perils of inner city life, the truth is that illicit drugs are pervasive in our midst.

Oxycodone, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs of abuse are more prevalent than many realize. This is especially concerning because several of these drugs are central nervous system depressants (excessive amounts of which can shut down the human respiratory center). Fire departments and rescue squads now often carry a drug called Narcan (Naloxone) to reverse the effects of these dangerous opioids, and hopefully save the lives of overdose victims.

Sadly, though, EMS workers aren’t always summoned soon enough for this treatment to be effective. One of the more insidious culprits is a drug called Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid generally used to treat chronic pain. Often thought to be relatively benign when prescribed in the form of a transdermal patch, the CDC recently declared Fentanyl the deadliest drug in America. This same drug was prescribed for and ultimately played a role in the deaths of well-known musicians Prince and Tom Petty.

Although Ann specializes in helping people manage concerns such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, divorce, parenting, and other relationship concerns, during her time at the Community Services Board she developed a wealth of experience in helping those who suffer from addiction.

She sees clients in her office Monday through Thursday, and although she is not yet able to take insurance, she does accept private pay clients, and can work with those who have financial challenges by offering a sliding scale arrangement.