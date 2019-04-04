Courthouse Row for March 4

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 23-29

Piedmont

Baimurat Aldambayeva and Aislu Aldambayeva, husband and wife, to Ainur Bekturganova, trustee of the Vernon Revocable Trust, 12.8753 acres, $120,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-56F

Wakefield

Settle and Son LLC to Sean M. Knick II and Kelsa M. Knick, husband and wife, 6.1571 acres, $284,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-138K

Building Permits

Ernest Potes, Sperryville, dwelling, $195,000

Mary Beth Martin, Flint Hill, replace gas furnace, $6,500

David Dodson, Sperryville, storage building, $20,000