Don’t keep on truckin’

Following a VDOT traffic study, “No Thru Trucks” signs have been erected at the entrance to Water Street in Sperryville, which carries light traffic alongside and across the Thornton River. For whatever reason, and to no avail, large semi-trucks were increasingly trying to make their way up the narrow street, which wasn’t equipped to handle their size and weight.
About Staff/Contributed 5390 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment