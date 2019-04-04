Down Memory Lane for April 4

Aug. 2, 1973

While Rappahannock County remains primarily agricultural and recreational territory, light industry is filtering into several areas, with Sperryville receiving the most recent activity. Established by Witold Kuncewicz, the Virginia International Equipment Corporation has located in the building which formerly housed Blue Ridge Fruit Growers, next to the co-op.

A native of Poland, who immigrated to the United States in 1952, Kuncewicz has designed and is manufacturing a vibratory compactor in a plant established in Sperryville. This small unit, by using a high frequency vibrator in double drums, achieves in minutes what a large plain roller would do in a great length of time. Some of these units are being used in D.C. metro construction.

Col. Pete Luke was named Wednesday as the member from Piedmont District on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors. This vacancy was created by the Aug. 1 resignation of Mrs. Betty Coates. Col. Luke will serve until the 1974 general election, at which time a board member from the district will be elected.

May 27, 1982

Dr. W. Neal Mayberry, of Luray, will be opening a dental office in Washington in the basement of the Miller building, the town’s former post office. Service will commence on Thursday, June 3, and Dr. Mayberry will see patients each Thursday afterward. As his practice increases, he plans to add Saturday as an additional office day. He is fond of the town and has considered moving to Washington, describing it as a “quaint town.”

Landy Doub gives old lawn furniture a new lease on life, offering rewebbing and frame polishing services for chairs and chaise lounges at the Ice House in Washington. Landy’s work has none of the tell-tale sags that plague do-it-yourself efforts. He received his training at the FORE sheltered workshop in Remington.

Rappahannock’s own Elisabeth and “Ned” Johnson have written an engaging book: A history of Rappahannock County, with a few lively stories thrown in. But their book is much more than that; it is really a love story. Certainly, between the lines, the reader can sense the unfolding of their long love affair with these people and this land. When one has finished the book, one realizes that this amazing couple, in the autumn years of their lives, has not only recorded the events of the past among the ridges and valleys of their beloved Rappahannock, they have managed to capture and fix for present readers (and those to come for many years into the future) the very character and heritage of its people. And they have done it with grace, understanding and humor. This book will be a basic source of information on Rappahannock County for those of us who love this land and for future scholars and historians.

April 7, 1993

The board of supervisors this week moved closer to agreeing to have the county’s trash hauled to Fauquier County for landfilling starting in October. At Monday’s meeting, County Administrator John McCarthy presented the supervisors with a spreadsheet showing that since the opening of the county landfill, trash disposal has cost approximately $77 per ton. If trash is hauled to Fauquier, the cost will be approximately $58 per ton. However, that estimate does not include the cost of maintaining any collection sites other than the one at the landfill. McCarthy noted that if one or more collection sites are added, the cost will increase. McCarthy added that the agreement will require closing of the unattended dumpsters at Scrabble and Huntly.

Choreographer Sharon Wyrrick of Woodville will present an evening of dance and theater at the Dance Place in Washington, D.C. on April 17-18. She will be joined by three dance groups, including the Last Minute Wood Company of Rappahannock County, Thompson & Trammell of Harrisonburg, and Karen and Alvin of Washington, D.C.

There’s no need to invest hundreds of dollars in a wedding gown — a garment worn so infrequently. When the need arises we can rent one on Friday afternoon, wear it to the dance or wedding or fancy ball or whatever, and return it on Monday. What we need is a fairy godmother of sorts, one who can fit us with a lovely gown for that special occasion and then take it away on Monday morning so it doesn’t clutter the closet for years to come. We have one in Rappahannock County now. Her name is Dawn Fisher and she lives on Mount Salem Avenue in Washington. Stored neatly away in her closets are more than 80 gowns in all sizes.