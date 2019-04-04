Not your father’s vending machine

Rappahannock County Elementary School has a new vending machine — and a healthy one, at that! All students in each grade level will have an opportunity to receive a free book of their choice between now and the end of the school year.
In a letter to parents this week, Principal Ben Temple explained: “The purpose of the machine is to foster a love of reading by allowing students to select books in a unique way. Reading develops students’ fluency, provides a window into the world around them, and helps in all subject areas. We hope that placing free books in the hands of our students will help create lifelong readers.”
Be the first to comment