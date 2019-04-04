Not your father’s vending machine

Rappahannock County Elementary School has a new vending machine — and a healthy one, at that! All students in each grade level will have an opportunity to receive a free book of their choice between now and the end of the school year.

In a letter to parents this week, Principal Ben Temple explained: “The purpose of the machine is to foster a love of reading by allowing students to select books in a unique way. Reading develops students’ fluency, provides a window into the world around them, and helps in all subject areas. We hope that placing free books in the hands of our students will help create lifelong readers.”