School news April 4

Leos thrive in local schools

Rappahannock County has been very fortunate to have two very active Leo Clubs since 2007. The Leos are the youth organizations serving their communities with sponsorship and assistance of the Lions Clubs International and, specifically, the Lions Club of Rappahannock Co.

These youth clubs exist all over this country and the world. They choose what activities they wish to perform within their localities to help in many ways. Our two clubs are with the Rappahannock High School and Wakefield Country Day School. We could have more with other schools if they wished to form such a club. Student participants not only benefit their communities by their service but it is the kind of extracurricular activity helpful to themselves to get into an institution of higher education.

Elizabeth Blubaugh, Lions member, along with Beth Gall and Lilo Wolfe of RCHS, reestablished the Leos in the county in 2007. Rudy Segaar, Lions member, is the current Leo Club Coordinator since 2010. He said, “I have never seen a finer group of bright, energetic, young people eager to serve their community. They are undoubtedly the leaders of the future for this country as well as the county.

“Both clubs are very active with many activities such as assistance with food drives, senior citizen assistance, Bland Contest assistance (yearly Lions Club youth talent contest with scholarships program), Lions Club ChiliFest assistance, road clean-up projects near their schools on public streets (1 to 2 1/2 miles cleaned up each time twice a year). Much of the credit belongs to their teacher organizers such as Beth Gall (retired), Lilo Wolfe (current) of RCHS, and Jessica Lindstrom of WCDS.”

At Wakefield Country Day School, the Leos club has been hard at work serving in a variety of projects. According to Jessica Lindstrom, Head of School, “Some specific activities engaged by the WCDS Leos include: Food Bank stocking and Thanksgiving basket distribution, Chili Fest (Lions Club activity), Bland Contest (sponsored by the Lions), Highway Clean Up, annual fall bonfire to raise money for good cause — this year funds went to a clean water project in Africa.”

Meanwhile the RCHS club has been involved in similar activities. In addition to the road clean-up, the RCHS Leo Club has completed several service projects including working with the local food pantry, organizing a coat drive, assisting with the chili cook-off, and delivering goods to the Senior Center. According to Lilo Wolfe, the RCHS students greatly enjoy working with the Lions Club. “They are, after all, kindred spirits that want to give back to the community and make it better.”

— Rudy Segaar and Holly Jenkins

Kattle 1 hosts students

Healthy pastures provide a learning opportunity for Rappahannock County High School students. Twenty-one students from Karen Sanborn’s horticulture class participated in a pasture walk at the Washington ranch of Kattle 1 Beef Company. Students learned about the benefits of rotational grazing, good pasture management, and local grass-fed beef production.

Even better, every student took home a pound of local grass-fed beef to share with their family and friends.

Handy Constitutions

Rappahannock resident and business owner Phil Irwin this week donated several hundred pocket sized copies of the U.S. Constitution to Rappahannock County High School for use in the school’s history and government classes. Accepting the donation of a ceremonial copy are (from left) RCHS Band Director and Administrative Assistant Jason Guira, Principal Jimmy Swindler, Phil Irwin, and Manufacturing Technology Teacher and Administrative Assistant Scott Schlosser. The faculty and students of RCHS appreciate the donation of these examples of the cornerstones of our Democracy.

Drums alive!

Commit to Be Fit hosted a Drums Alive Kids Beats Class provided by Sharon Gregory of Ignite Fitness, LLC on Friday, March 29th. Kids, including Samuel Matthews seen here, and adults were drumming and dancing to upbeat tunes during this cardio-based family event. Exclaimed one 1st grader, “I’m having so much fun!”