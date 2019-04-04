Washington column for April 4

Talk about a loyal employee

Patricia Grigsby, known to many as Pat, has been with Rappahannock National Bank and Union Bank & Trust for 30 years. She started her banking career on April 1, 1989.

According with Toby Waterbury, Bank Officer and Branch Manager, everyone loves Pat and will approach only her for bank transactions: “She arrives in the morning with a smile and leaves for the day with that same infectious smile. It is an honor to work beside her,” he says.

Angela Shavatt, Financial Services Advisor, said when she is having a bad day Pat always lifts up her spirits. I know that is true, as whenever I go to the bank she always greets me with her infectious smile.

Pat has succeeded, she’s found something to hold on to, something to motivate her, something to inspire her, a job she loves very much. And all of that is passed on to each and every customer. Every time I have heard Pat talk about the bank, she has nothing but good things to say.

Some people make the world special just by their presence. I have to say that Pat, who lives in Castleton with her husband, Alvin, is one of those special people, and I am proud to call her my friend.

Open nominations

Women in Worship (WIW) Ministries is pleased to announce the 2019 “EXCEL” Honors are open for nominations, through June 1, ahead of the Oct. 16 Honors Luncheon at the Daniel Center in Culpeper.

Recipients will be recognized at the local, regional, and national levels for their outstanding achievements in areas such as education/administration and business/entrepreneur..

Please see the website www.womeninworshipministries.org about nominations, which should be emailed to wiwministries@usa.com or else mailed to WIW Ministries, Inc., 11801 Gardenia Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

Antiques appraisal

Rappahannock Historical Society will be having their Antiques Appraisal on Saturday, April 13, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Copper Fox in Sperryville. This is their 11th anniversary of holding the appraisal.

There will also be a silent auction and a bakery boutique of goodies for sale. Since this is a fundraiser for the Historical Society a small fee of $10/item or 3/$25 is requested for the evaluations. For more information, call Rappahannock Historical Society at 540-675-1163.

So check your attic, old trunk, closet and garage. That stuff you’ve got packed away that you think is just junk might be worth something and the appraisers will be on hand to answer your questions.

WVFR open house

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be holding an Open House in conjunction with the local Volunteer Day efforts coordinated through the Path Resource Center. The Open House is this Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station, 10 Firehouse Lane, Washington.

There will be fire truck demos and rides, EMS skills demonstration, blood pressure instruction, daily life at the station displays, and of course station tours.

The department will be providing free hot dogs, and you can even play corn hole. The Thrift store will be open, so go in and check them out.

Rappahannock County is all volunteer when it comes to emergency services. Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue is the busiest station in the county and they would love to add any and all to their ranks.

Have a wonderful week!