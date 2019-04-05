Piecemeal approach won’t cut it

Dear Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors,

I am writing to inquire about more details regarding the proposed cell phone towers along the 522 corridor between Sperryville and Scrabble.

I understand the importance of broadband and cell phone reception in this day and age, not only for emergency purposes but also for professional and educational opportunities. However, I feel like a logical approach to the proposed infrastructure needs to be taken. The entire county should be taken into consideration. There are many areas of “dead zones,” or where only one network provides service, leaving many county residents with no or unreliable service.

I have a few questions regarding the proposed CWS towers. If the Board of Supervisors would take the time to consider and answer the following questions:

• Are there lower profile options?

• Are there other locations that would provide a larger area of service?

• What carriers will be using the towers to provide service to their customers?

• Since Sprint and T-Mobile have merged will this allow for potential “communication” between existing Sprint towers to allow larger areas of coverage, and more reliable service?

I have been disappointed with the lack of transparency by CWS. The spokeswoman has stated that their goal is to provide service to a very small, targeted portion of the county, with little consideration to the needs of the residents at large. This leads me to make an informed conclusion (with the limited information at hand) that there will be more towers needed to provide service to very small areas of the Rappahannock County population.

Rappahannock is at a turning point, proven over and over by the reporting of the Foothills Forum. The Board of Supervisors is challenged with meeting the needs of the entire county. It is time for the BOS to step up and work towards a logical solution to the needs of all of the citizens of Rappahannock County, not only in the present but with an eye towards the future.

Kathy McNitt

Castleton