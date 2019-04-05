The question of affordable housing

With a lot of discussion swirling around our county about its Comprehensive Plan draft, I think Ron Makela’s opinion letter in last week’s Rappahannock News did a disservice to what went on at the March 20 Planning Commission Meeting.

At the conclusion of the Comprehensive Plan discussion part of the meeting, Chair Gary Light listened to each Commission member and then stated that he wished to schedule one more work session before a Public Hearing on the draft to address what he identified as gaps in the current plan mentioned in Public Comment, two being affordable housing and broadband.

Mr. Light agreed that the Plan needs to address affordable housing. Therefore, Mr. Makela’s comment that Al Henry’s cautionary reminder about an event awhile back when the topic of affordable housing came up regarding a town property was an indication that the county officials and others don’t want affordable housing for those who need it was in error.

To expand on Mr. Henry’s noting, there was an unfortunate (in my opinion) presentation by the representative of a specific affordable housing organization at that time. That man included in his beginning that the term affordable housing gave people a bad impression. To make matters worse, he seemed to ignore Patrick O’Connell’s suggestion that visuals would be helpful. Not only was there no photograph of existing communities, there were no testimonials from tenants living in existing communities elsewhere, or testimonials from neighbors as to the favorability to give a proper perspective.

Plus, he wanted a quick decision. Who among us is willing to blindly agree about something? So, it seems, affordable housing will be included in the completed Comprehensive Plan.

Sheila Gresinger

Washington