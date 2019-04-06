Beer and veggies

The Rappahannock Farmers’ Market is still several weeks away from its grand opening — Saturdays, May 25-October 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the lawn outside Pen Druid Brewing — but that didn’t stop The Farm at Sunnyside from taking advantage of Saturday’s warm spring weather with a pop-up stand at the popular Sperryville brewery, featuring organic spinach, baby kale, pea shoots, escarole, carrots, sweet potatoes and more.
