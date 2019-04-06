If the Welcome to Sperryville mural was deemed “non-conforming” to local code, then the graffiti on the Route 211 viaduct visible from Rappahannock County Park is certainly illegal — even if some of the vandalism is so-called “green graffiti,” intended to raise awareness about environmental issues like global warming, carbon emissions, or in this case speaking for our trees.
About Staff/Contributed 5400 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment