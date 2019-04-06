Rappahannock News editor wins ‘Best in Show’ in statewide press awards

Rappahannock News editor John McCaslin won Best in Show for non-daily photography in the Virginia Press Association competition for excellence in journalism and advertising during 2018.

The top honor was one of 14 awards, including four first-place prizes, the Rappahannock News took home during Saturday’s annual banquet in Norfolk.

News Awards

1st place

Feature Story Writing: “Discovering Hoover and his hidden jewel in Shenandoah National Park,” John McCaslin

Feature Writing Portfolio: John McCaslin

Breaking News Photo: “Staring fire in the face,” John McCaslin

In-Depth Or Investigative Reporting: “Work in Progress,” Randy Rieland, Tim Carrington, Bud Meyer, Sara Schonhardt, Luke Christopher and Dennis Brack. This project was done in partnership with Foothills Forum, a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting in-depth reporting on Rappahannock County.

2nd place

In-Depth Or Investigative Reporting: “Going Nowhere,” Randy Rieland, Bud Meyer, Laura Stanton, John McCaslin and Dennis Brack. This project was also a partnership with Foothills Forum.

Feature Photo: “Healing behind bars,” John McCaslin

Feature Story Writing: “Moonshine and Memories,” John McCaslin

Pictorial Photo: “Reaping Rappahannock,” Stan Murzyn

Informational Graphics: “Work in Progress,” by Laura Stanton, Randy Rieland and Dennis Brack

3rd place

Environmental writing portfolio: John McCaslin

Informational Graphics: “Going Nowhere,” Laura Stanton and Randy Rieland

Special sections or special editions: “The Guide to Rappahannock,” by John McCaslin, Dennis Brack and Luke Christopher

Page Design: “Work in Progress,” by Dennis Brack

Advertising Awards

2nd place

Special Sections: INNStock, by Audra Dickey, Dennis Brack, Jeff Say, Jay Ford and Tom Spargur

The Rappahannock News’s sister publications in Culpeper and Prince William counties also won more than two dozen awards in this year’s Virginia Press Association news and advertising competitions.