Rappahannock News editor wins ‘Best in Show’ in statewide press awards

By Kari Pugh April 6, 2019 Journalism, News, Uncategorized 0

Rappahannock News editor John McCaslin won Best in Show for non-daily photography in the Virginia Press Association competition for excellence in journalism and advertising during 2018.

The top honor was one of 14 awards, including four first-place prizes, the Rappahannock News took home during Saturday’s annual banquet in Norfolk.

News Awards

“Staring fire in the face,” by John McCaslin received a first place award for breaking news photo. By John McCaslin

  • Environmental writing portfolio: John McCaslin
  • Informational Graphics: “Going Nowhere,” Laura Stanton and Randy Rieland
  • Special sections or special editions: “The Guide to Rappahannock,” by John McCaslin, Dennis Brack and Luke Christopher
  • Page Design: “Work in Progress,” by Dennis Brack

Advertising Awards

2nd place

  • Special Sections: INNStock, by Audra Dickey, Dennis Brack, Jeff Say, Jay Ford and Tom Spargur

The Rappahannock News’s sister publications in Culpeper and Prince William counties also won more than two dozen awards in this year’s Virginia Press Association news and advertising competitions.

