Rappahannock County Fire & Rescue Assoc. bestows 2018 honors

First-ever ‘Heroism Award’ presented to Union Bank’s Jason Brady

The Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association held its annual awards banquet on Saturday evening, March 23rd, in the social hall of the Sperryville Fire Department.

Following an excellent barbecue meal, some seventy or so emergency responders, their guests, and members of the Rappahannock County community were present to watch those who were honored for their service to the county and to their respective fire and rescue companies and to the association during the past year, 2018.

Invited guests who were present included County Administrator Garrey Curry and his wife; Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith and her husband; and members of the County’s Fire Levy Board.

A Heroism Award, the first one of its kind ever presented by the Association, was given to Jason Brady, Vice President of Union Bank and Trust.

In October 2018, Brady left his office in the bank in Washington to retrieve keys from his vehicle in the parking lot when he saw a pick-up truck suddenly leave the highway in front of the bank; the vehicle was quite obviously out of control. The rear wheels of the truck were still spinning when the truck finally stopped in a boggy field next to the bank, and there were sparks flying around the truck.

The driver was laying against the steering wheel, and apparently unresponsive. Chief Ann Spieker of Washington Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at about the same time, having been dispatched for a motor vehicle accident at the bank. It is believed that the driver may have suffered a serious medical problem while driving, and the vehicle left the highway at speed. The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by ambulance from the scene.

Flames were coming out of the fuel tank filler port when Brady and Chief Spieker were removing the driver from the vehicle. Moments after they got the driver out of the truck and away from it, the vehicle immediately became completely engulfed in flames.

Chief Spieker, in her commentary to accompany the award, noted that Brady is not a trained emergency responder, and he placed the necessity of getting the driver out of the truck ahead of his own personal safety. Without his quick actions, Brady and Chief Spieker not only saved the driver but their own lives as well.

Brady was unable to attend the banquet, but several officers of the Fire & Rescue Association (who are also members of Amissville Fire & Rescue, Sperryville Fire Department, Sperryville Rescue Squad, and Washington Fire & Rescue) presented him with his award and testimonial at the bank this past Thursday, March 28.

Receiving awards at the Saturday banquet were Daniel Brecht, Castleton Community Vol. Fire & Rescue, as Firefighter of the Year; Charles Crawford, Washington Vol. Fire & Rescue, as EMS Provider of the Year; Gary Jenkins, Jr., Washington Vol. Fire & Rescue, as Company Support for the Year; and the award for Outstanding Community Support was given to the ladies who staff Firehouse Treasures, the community thrift shop operating with Washington Vol. Fire & Rescue. The immediate past president of the Association, Paul Komar, of Castleton Community Vol. Fire & Rescue, was honored with Outstanding Contribution to the Association in 2018.

The Rappahannock County Vol. Fire & Rescue Association consists of delegates representing the seven fire and rescue companies in Rappahannock County. The Association, incorporated in 1968, acts as a liaison and conduit on matters between the companies and the Rappahannock County government.