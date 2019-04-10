A loving tribute to ‘Louie’

Scott and Kathy Tester, Bob Moore and Alice Wood Smith pay rapt attention to remarks by Pastor Jessie Colwell at a Celebration of Life for Paul “Louie” Miller (inset) who died of a heart attack last October. Miller, 74, grew up in Flint Hill, graduated from RCHS in 1963, and lived most of his life in the D.C. area. About 125 people attended the event at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday. Miller served in the U.S. Navy, earned an undergraduate and two master’s degrees, and enjoyed careers in printing, teaching, and construction. Louie returned to Rappahannock County in 2014 and was remodeling a home in Sperryville with his partner Sally Haynes.