A loving tribute to ‘Louie’

By Staff/Contributed April 10, 2019 People, Uncategorized 0
David Hoadley
Courtesy photo

Scott and Kathy Tester, Bob Moore and Alice Wood Smith pay rapt attention to remarks by Pastor Jessie Colwell at a Celebration of Life for Paul “Louie” Miller (inset) who died of a heart attack last October. Miller, 74, grew up in Flint Hill, graduated from RCHS in 1963, and lived most of his life in the D.C. area. About 125 people attended the event at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday. Miller served in the U.S. Navy, earned an undergraduate and two master’s degrees, and enjoyed careers in printing, teaching, and construction. Louie returned to Rappahannock County in 2014 and was remodeling a home in Sperryville with his partner Sally Haynes.

This patriotic display featuring U.S. and Navy flags and red roses was front and center. David Hoadley
Attendees enjoy anecdotes told by family, friends and high school classmates of Paul “Louie” Miller at his Celebration of Life held Sunday (April 7) at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church. Among those pictured are Barbara Black, Sara Adams, Cherie Woodard, Matthew Black, Judi North Burke, Louis and Darlene Moore, Bob Moore, Dabney Kirchman, Lisa and Pete Testa, Scott Tester, Michael Dennis, Dwight and Jennifer Matthews, Richard Brady, Rev. Jon Heddleston and an American Sign Language translator. Susan Huff
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5404 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.