Courthouse Row for April 11

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 1-5

Hampton

William Smoot to Jessica Marie Wines and John Wines, 8.5912 acres, deed of gift, tax map 21-25G

Stonewall

Charles E. Jenkins, trustee of the Charles E. Jenkins Revocable Trust to Jeffrey A. Sorenson and Katherine Sorenson, husband and wife, 147.0227 acres, $2,450,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-1

Edward Sykes Franzosa and Edward S. Franzosa and Matthew Goers, trustees of the Franzosa Living Trust, 25.167 acres, deed bargain sale, tax map 50-54C

Rappahannock County

Larry B. Settle and Theresa L. Settle, husband and wife, to Lauren Elizabeth Settle, 2.39 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 52-9B

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

11947 Lee Highway LLC, Sperryville, replace roof decking, $4,000

Wallace Judd, Amissville, renewal, no cost

William Magee, Amissville, dwelling, $200,000

Allison Hampton, Castleton, generator, $7,200