Meet Lola, your new best friend

I’m a young girl, only 1 year old and still growing: currently at 58 pounds. I’m a blend of two breeds — Great Pyrenees and Husky, a mix which has become quite popular. Great Pyrenees were originally bred to protect livestock.

They make great household pets ‘cause they’re so gentle and affectionate. Huskies, bred to pull sleds, are known to be affectionate and good-natured. They do well with people and in homes with multiple dogs. So I’m a pretty good combo of both breeds. If you take me home with you we can do a DNA test — what fun!

This past week, XXX of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.