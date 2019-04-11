‘SperryFest’ and Thornton River clean-up day on horizon

The banner above Main Street in Sperryville says it all: “SperryFest,” Saturday, April 27, featuring the second-annual Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River, Food Vendors, Live Music, Local Artisans, Fun Events, Prizes and more.

Organizer Kerry Sutten of Before & After says Main Street will be closed for this year’s street festival. Meanwhile, Saturday, April 20, is the second annual Thornton River clean-up day. Volunteers will assemble at 9 a.m. at the Headmaster’s Pub parking lot.

VDOT is supplying trash bags, and with the assistance of the county government and civic groups vests, work gloves, tools and more will be provided. Says Sutten: “I’m overwhelmed by the support — county Administrator Garrey Curry has been fantastic, as has VDOT.” Volunteers should wear sturdy boots (waterproof for those entering the river) or good walking shoes.