The Rapp for April 11

Fodderstack fun!

The tradition of the 41st Annual Fodderstack 10K race will be realized again this Saturday at 9 a.m.

The 10K course follows the hills and valleys between Flint Hill and Washington, beginning at the north end of Flint Hill on Route 522 at the Packing Shed and ending at the Washington Courthouse, via Fodderstack Road.

Parking is available at the Flint Hill Fire Department (registration area) as well as in Washington. Bus service will be provided from Washington to the starting point of the race throughout the morning. The bus will leave promptly at 7:15 a.m., again at 7:45 and at 8:20 a.m. at the corner of Mount Salem and Gay Streets by the Washington Baptist Church.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. There is a half-mile walk/jog from the registration area to the start of the race, so allow enough time to register and meet the 9 a.m. starting gun.

All award winners receive trophies crafted by noted artist Merrill Strange. Door prizes will be given out from local businesses such as Rappahannock Cellars, Washington Wellness & Spa and the Little Washington Theatre.

A bus will return runners to Flint Hill after the awards ceremony at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. But don’t hurry: The finish line celebration features food, music and beer (Pen Druid on tap). Race proceeds benefit the Rappahannock County Park.

Second Friday

The Second Friday speaker this Friday (April 12) at 8 p.m. at the library will be Katie Arnold, a writer with strong Rappahannock roots, who will be talking about her brand-new memoir, “Running Home.”

Arnold, an eight-time winner of the Fodderstack 10K, will be running in this year’s race, too. She is an ultramarathoner and a champion, but her book is about much more than running. She took up running when her father was diagnosed with cancer and she found herself paralyzed with fear. She ran not to get fit, she writes, but “to get out of the house and escape the dread.” “Running Home” is the story of how she managed — eventually — to recover.

The talk is free, and all are welcome. For more information, call 301-246-0022.

Eat your veggies!

With the weather warming, farmers markets in the region will begin their 2019 seasons in the next few weeks. Here are opening days and hours for markets in the Rappahannock region:

— Rappahannock Farmers Market: Pen Druid Brewing, River Lane, Sperryville, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Opening Day, May 25th.

— Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market: Davis Street, Culpeper, Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to Noon. Opening Day, May 4th.

— Madison Farmers Market: Hoover Ridge Park, Madison, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to Noon. Opening Day, May 4th.

— Warrenton Farmers Market: 5th & Lee Street, Warrenton, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to Noon. Opening Day, April 20th.

— Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility (WARF): Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Opening in May.

— Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: Archwood Green Barns, The Plains, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opening Day, May 5th.

Bike trail

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is creating an Active Transportation Plan to inventory the county, town, non-profit and private sector improvements that are being made to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

The plan seeks to provide a holistic perspective that connects active transportation initiatives and plans and assesses regional impacts. Public input on what and where people walk and bike — and where they would like to walk and bike — will further help the region assess potential investments in active transportation improvements.

Take a minute to let the RRRC know where you walk and bike, where you want to walk and bike, and what barriers are limiting you from doing so, at RRRC’s interactive mapping site. Questions: Joe Costello at jcostello@rrregion.org or (540) 829-7450.

Castleton at 3

Castleton in Performance (CiP) is calling all area students and percussion enthusiasts to join the “Global Rhythms Sound-Fest” this Saturday, April 13, with a featured workshop and performance by world percussionist Tom Teasley.

This internationally-inspired musical celebration begins with a drum circle workshop at 3 p.m., introducing basic drum techniques and rhythmic awareness to participants of all ages and all levels of experience.

A break in the Green Room Bar will follow the workshop, and a multi-cultural jam session, “Travel the Silk Road to Hip Hop,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. A separate buffet dinner ($18) and question-and-answer session will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are invited to dress up in costume for the event.

Call Connie Payne at 540.937.3454 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to purchase tickets.

Second Saturday

“Went to a Garden Party to reminisce with my old friends, A chance to share old memories and play our songs again . . .” Spring has arrived on the Rappahannock Artisan Trail and it’s time for garden parties, planting parties, birding parties, hiking parties and even wine and Girl Scout Cookie parties!

Amissville/Viewtown

Magnolia Vineyards & Winery: Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairing with eight wines.

Flint Hill

Griffin Tavern: Hypnotic Willie plays rock from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sperryville

De’Danann Glassworks: Child-Adult Workshop. Make a mosaic together. All materials and tools provided. 540-987-8615

River District Potters: Create colorful ceramic markers for your garden. 202 -56-7005

The Inn at Mt. Vernon Farm: B&B comfort with magnificent views. 10 percent off for two or more nights.

Washington

Gadino Cellars: Flights of Governor’s Cup award-winning wines, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hazel River Arts and Antiques: Make an egg-shaped sun catcher. Call 540-987-8440. Guest artist reception with Elaine Krauss and her magnificent watercolors. Enjoy refreshments; browse shops. 11 a.m. to 2 pm.

Kevin Adams joins a three-artist exhibition at Gay Street Gallery. 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Middle Street Gallery: Journey features Nancy Brittle’s and Phyllis Northup’s places loved and the magic of nature. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.