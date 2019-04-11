Washington column for April 11

Child Care and Learning gets grant

The Child Care and Learning Center has received a $15,000 Community Assistance Grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF). The funds will support the First Step Collaborative (FSC) scholarships for disadvantaged 3-year-old children enrolled in pre-school. FSC was formed in August 2018 to meet the needs of eighteen 3 and 4-year-old children who were left without a pre-school placement when Head Start ended in Rappahannock County.

Funding for this year’s FSC program was provided through private donations, grant funding — including an earlier grant from NPCF — and a one-year allocation of funds through the Board of Supervisors. In December 2018, Rappahannock County Public Schools in collaboration with CCLC and multiple partners was awarded a 30-month planning and implementation grant through the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation with the primary goal of creating quality child care and pre-school for all county children to increase school readiness by age 5.

The Mixed Delivery Grant provides funding for 4-year-old children but provided no funding for 3-year-olds creating the need for CCLC and its partners to seek private funds to continue providing quality pre-school for these children in the 2019/2020 school year.

Lisa Paine-Wells, Executive Director of CCLC, noted “NPCF has been a long- term partner in Rappahannock and surrounding counties and we are fortunate to have their support in pursuing sustainable funding for quality child care and education in the county.”

Special recognition

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Ministers’ & Deacons’ Union recognized Sister Charlotte Johnson at its 5th Sunday session, March 31.

Charlotte is a graduate of the Rappahannock County Public School system who also attended George Washington Carver. She was well known for her powerful singing voice and sang with a female quartet called “The Faith Singers” of Rappahannock for 15 years.

She has served in many capacities at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center: president of Wayland Blue Ridge and Vicinity Association, member of the WBRBA Women’s Auxiliary, a former president of the youth department, served on the nominating committee for the Main Body and the executive board, the WBRBA Moderator’s Banquet and currently the Choir president for the Ministers’ & Deacons’ Union, all she served for as much as 40years.

We truly thank Charlotte for all she has achieved and done at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. “She is a faithful servant worthy of this honor,” said Moderator Reverend Cleo Frye.

Charlotte replied, “All honor and glory goes to the Lord and I thank Him.”

Congratulations Charlotte!

New readers’ group

Beginning the Wednesday after Easter, April 24, Washington Baptist Church will host a Readers’ Group led by Gary and Wendy Aichele. The Group will meet on six consecutive Wednesday evenings — April 24 through May 29 — from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Adult Education Room at WBC. The subject of the Group’s discussions will be “Unlikely Pilgrim: A Journey into History and Faith” — a new book written by Rappahannock’s own Al Regnery and illustrated by local artist Geneva Welch.

Recently reviewed in the Rappahannock News, the book might best be described as “an account of eleven trips — pilgrimages actually — taken by two good friends . . . over the course of twenty years to rarely travelled regions of the Middle East and Europe.”

Copies of the book are available locally at the Geneva Welch Gallery, 341 Main Street in Washington 540-675-3332, and can also be ordered on-line from Amazon. For additional information, call Gary and Wendy at 540-227-5030. All are welcome.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Andrew Burke, who celebrated his born-on day April 4; Lois Alther, April 6; and Clyde Pullen on April 12. To my wonderful granddaughter, Allie Fox, happy birthday on April 16. Wishes also to Darlene Moore and Jeanie McNear, who celebrate their birthdays April 23.

One of the “Hollow Boys,” Chuck Moore, celebrates on April 27, with Sandra Gourley on April 30.

A little birdie told me Paul and Cucie Baldwin will celebrate their wedding anniversary on April 15. Happy Anniversary you two.

Tax deadline

At some point every spring, we remember that it’s tax season and many of us begin to panic trying to get all the papers together we need. Some years it can be shifty. Yes, it’s supposed to be April 15 — unless something interferes with the timing. For this year April 15 falls on a Monday.

Antiques appraisal

A reminder that the Rappahannock Historical Society will be having their Antiques Appraisal this Saturday, April 13 at 12 to 4 p.m. at Copper Fox in Sperryville.

There will be a silent auction and a bakery boutique of goodies for sale.

Enjoy the beautiful weather we are having this week.