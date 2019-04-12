Moody rides into sunset

Pastor Jon Heddleston (left) of Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church listens as Russell Lee Aylor eulogizes his late brother, Moody Aylor, during the renowned Rappahannock horseman’s well-attended funeral last Friday in Sperryville. Numerous family portraits of Moody and Lillian Aylor’s children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren can be seen in front of the altar.
