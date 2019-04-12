Moody rides into sunset

By Staff/Contributed April 12, 2019 Photos 0
Photo by Ray Boc

Pastor Jon Heddleston (left) of Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church listens as Russell Lee Aylor eulogizes his late brother, Moody Aylor, during the renowned Rappahannock horseman’s well-attended funeral last Friday in Sperryville. Numerous family portraits of Moody and Lillian Aylor’s children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren can be seen in front of the altar.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5416 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.