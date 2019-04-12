Never too young to volunteer

By Staff/Contributed April 12, 2019 Photos 0
Photos by John McCaslin

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue held an open house Saturday for adults and kids alike, featuring everything from firefighting apparatus and EMS demonstrations to dishing out delicious hot dogs. Seen here, 17-month-old Hank Carney gets his first taste of riding shotgun in a red fire truck.

Courtesy photo
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5416 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.