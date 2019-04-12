Never too young to volunteer

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue held an open house Saturday for adults and kids alike, featuring everything from firefighting apparatus and EMS demonstrations to dishing out delicious hot dogs. Seen here, 17-month-old Hank Carney gets his first taste of riding shotgun in a red fire truck.
