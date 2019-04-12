Repeal the handouts

Historic flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, mudslides and avalanches. The list of catastrophic weather events is long. Many are characterized as unprecedented.

This is just the beginning. As carbon levels in the atmosphere rise, so will extreme weather events. If we are going to preserve the health and well being of the people of America, we must begin to turn our ingenuity and can-do attitude to cutting carbon emissions.

The Green New Deal is a move in that direction. This “non-binding resolution” is a document that sets goals to cut carbon as well as creating jobs and opportunities for a sustainable future, equitable for all.

The all important details — the actual process to accomplish the goals — will have to be worked out by the Congress with both sides of the aisle contributing.

The future of the entire nation is at stake. [5th District Rep.] Denver Riggleman should join in the process for an equitable, orderly and swift transition away from fossil fuels.

The first step Congress should take is to eliminate all of the subsidies that the oil and gas industry currently enjoys. Corporate welfare for the fossil fuel industry has been going on for more than 100 years. We are subsidizing them to the tune of $20 billion a year, give or take a few billion.

This give-away has been a bi-partisan effort in the past and now we need another bipartisan effort to remove all of the tax benefits and the direct payments for this industry — one of the richest in the world! Join me in asking our Mr. Riggleman to repeal all these various handouts.

Linda Croxson

Sperryville