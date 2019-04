On behalf of Hearthstone School, we would like to thank everyone who helped make PATH Foundation’s “Let’s Volunteer Day” last Saturday such a productive and enjoyable event for us. A great group of helpers, sporting their “Let’s Volunteer Day” t-shirts courtesy of PATH, tackled a variety of much-needed jobs. PATH’s donation for repair supplies is deeply appreciated. May this spirit of community collaboration continue!

Jane Mullan

Director, Hearthstone School