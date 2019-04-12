As noted in your paper, on the weekend of March 23 Rappahannock County High School held its annual Prom and After Prom activities. Over one hundred of our students attended Prom and over 75 attended our After Prom, all of them having a wonderful time in a festive and safe environment.

That “festive and safe environment” was made possible by the incredibly generous contributions from our local businesses and community members here in Rappahannock County. Just shy of $13,000 — yes that’s THIRTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS — was donated in cash and prizes by our community members, every dollar of which was spent on or awarded to our RCHS students at Prom and After Prom..

Our sponsors, Joy Richardson for Prom and Janet Robey for After Prom, along with many faculty members, deserve a hearty “thank you” for their efforts in putting on these successful events this year.

However I want to note, publicly, that the successes of our Prom and After Prom were made possible in very large part by the largess and generosity of the Rappahannock community.

So from the bottom of my heart, as both a community member and as the Principal of RCHS, I wish to say THANK YOU to my community. You give added meaning to our favorite cheer, that being “We Are Rappahannock!!!”

Jimmy Swindler

Principal, Rappahannock County High School