Bridge replacement to wrap up early

Hats off to construction crews that since early fall have been replacing the westbound Route 211/522 bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. The original completion date was July 1, 2019, but Mark Nesbit, VDOT’s residency engineer, now tells the county Board of Supervisors: “The completion date is May 1” — as in two months ahead of schedule.

Crews will soon lay asphalt on either side of the new bridge deck, where this photo was taken this week, and then motorists can give it a whirl.