Never too soon for politics

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee hosted the Blue State Bluegrass Brunch Saturday at the Washington Fire Hall. Guests of honor included 18th District House of Delegates candidates Laura Galante and Tristan Shields, who will compete in the June primary to face Republican Michael J. Webert.

April Moore, the lone candidate challenging GOP Sen. Mark D. Obenshain in the 26th District; and seen here Roger Dean Huffstetler of Virginia’s 5th District, who wasted little time announcing his bid to unseat freshman Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman — sworn into office on Capitol Hill a mere three months ago.