Courthouse Row for April 18

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 6-11

Rappahannock County

Birchgate LLC to Trevor Lanham and Jessica M. Lanham, husband and wife, 3 parcels, $650,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-1-C; 33-1-F; 33-3-4

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Catherine Hawkins, Castleton, dwelling, $175,000

Scott and Jane Lindemann, Castleton, fireplace, $2,500

Piedmont Inn LLC, Sperryville, add bathroom (half bath), $10,000

Francis Hite, Chester Gap, replace furnace, $17,000

Richard and Nancy Raines, Castleton, accessory building, $110,000

Margie White, Sperryville, generator, $16,000

Paul Maxwell, Castleton, generator, $10,500

Ben Venue LLC, Washington, generator, $16,000

Dawn Filipowicz, Amissville, replace HVAC, $3,950

Charles Flynn, Washington, replace HVAC, $11,600

Camerson Massey, Amissville, electric upgrade, $1,200

Scott and Jane Lindemann, Castleton, electric service and four temporary lights, $1,600

Joel and Judy Cress, Sperryville, replace HVAC, $1,700