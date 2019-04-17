Down Memory Lane for April 18

April 23, 1997

When Grady Vest of Flint Hill woke up last Thursday morning he didn’t know it was his lucky day — literally. Vest had managed to do what others dream of every day, he won the lottery — to the tune of $13.5 million.

For the Vest Family it’s really a family affair. The Vests have been playing the lottery almost since its inception and everybody in the family, Vest, his wife, Doris, and daughters, Renee and Crystal, and son, Alan all contributed to the ticket — never imagining they’d win, said Doris.

The ticket was purchased at Hillsdale Grocery on Route 211 in Washington, where Renee works. It made the Vest family the first Pick 6 winner in the area of Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange, Fauquier or Madison counties and the lone winner for Wednesday’s Lotto drawing.

The family will receive a first check for $464,108 (after taxes) and 19 payments of $461,040 each, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Karen Henderson of Sperryville is the newest DJ at C103 — the “Cruisin” Country” FM station in Culpeper.

She gets up at 3 a.m. so she can be on the air from 5 to 9 a.m. , Monday through Friday. She started with the AM station, WCVA, in January, playing old-time music and memories, and recently was asked by the station if she wanted to try the FM station. Henderson is very much at ease on the radio, as she was the weekend overnight voice at WMAL radio in Washington, D.C. for 12 years.

Her voice training came when she studied opera from the ages of 13 to 17. She was accepted to Juilliard, but was told she was too young to attend and would have to wait a year. By then, her life was going in another direction, so she never did get to go to Juilliard.

Henderson has lived in Gid Brown Hollow with her husband, Warren, since 1990; she said they moved here to get away from the rat race.

Nov. 14, 1974

Rappahannock County is looking into the possibility of utilizing the old Washington school building for county office space.

Dr. R. S. LeGarde, regional health officer, brought the question up at last Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors by reporting that the building’s present owner, William Carrigan, had mentioned some rental proposals.

Chairman Peter Luke agreed that the possibilities ought to be looked into, but he wanted a “feasibility study” to include consolidating as many county and public offices as possible, utilizing at first the “eight big rooms in the old, front part of the school.”

“Maybe we could consolidate the welfare offices and everything else and save money,” said Luke. Commonwealth’s Attorney George Davis agreed that the prospects were worth looking into.

Dr. Legarde reminded the supervisors that any capital outlays by the county on behalf of his department would be amortized by the department over a 20 year period, “plus us paying so much a square foot each year for maintenance.”

An appropriation sufficient to pay an assistant registrar for a half-day’s work each week was approved at the November meeting of the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors.

At their previous meeting, the supervisors had approved the appointment of an assistant, to serve a total of six day a year. Jack Carney, chairman of the electoral board, and James Massie, secretary, appeared before the supervisors last Thursday to argue that the previous action didn’t provide for enough.

Carney said an assistant is not only needed, but also that he understands that the next session of the general assembly will make such a position mandatory on the part of all counties.

The process has become so complicated since being computerized, said Carney, that it is also imperative that someone other than the full-time registrar, Mary Cleverley, know the procedures involved.