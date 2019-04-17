Fire and rescue calls for April 18

Wednesday, April 10
11:30 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, brush fire, companies 1 and 7
2:41 p.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, smoke in area, companies 1, 2 and 7
4:13 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Thursday, April 11
4:04 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
8:45 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
9:58 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, public service, companies 5 and 7
Friday, April 12
10:25 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 2 and 5
12:06 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Saturday, April 13
2:54 a.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7
1:48 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
5:45 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:06 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, general illness, company 1
Sunday, April 14
12:54 a.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3
4:14 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7
Monday, April 15
3:08 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, public service, company 3
6:49 a.m. — Happy Creek Lane, Huntly, general illness, companies 4 and 9
6:31 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, unresponsive person, companies 1, 5 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
