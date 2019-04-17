Fire and rescue calls for April 18

April 17, 2019

Wednesday, April 10

11:30 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, brush fire, companies 1 and 7

2:41 p.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, smoke in area, companies 1, 2 and 7

4:13 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

Thursday, April 11

4:04 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

8:45 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3

9:58 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, public service, companies 5 and 7

Friday, April 12

10:25 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 2 and 5

12:06 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

Saturday, April 13

2:54 a.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7

1:48 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7

5:45 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:06 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, general illness, company 1

Sunday, April 14

12:54 a.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3

4:14 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

Monday, April 15

3:08 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, public service, company 3

6:49 a.m. — Happy Creek Lane, Huntly, general illness, companies 4 and 9

6:31 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, unresponsive person, companies 1, 5 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

