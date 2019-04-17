Meetings and Notices for April 18

WBRBA’s one-day session will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at the WBRBA Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd, Rixeyville. Pastors and Delegates are requested to be present. Members are welcome to attend to receive updates and ask questions about upcoming events and activities.

The Town of Washington Planning Commission meets on Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall to discuss upcoming issues related to the Comprehensive Plan and the work of the Task Forces.

Foothills Forum Board meets on Thursday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Tula’s Building, Washington. The meeting is open to the public. Call 540-675-1207 for more information.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites all to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled for April, May, June and July. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn at 2 p.m. For more information call 540-675-3616. Orchard schedule: May 15, James Jenkins, 355 Yancy Road, Woodville; June 12, F. T. Valley Orchard, Alan Clark, 403 F. T. VAlley Road, Sperryville, July 24, Graves’ Mountain Farm, Jimmy Graves, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria.

Public Hearing on Proposed Budget: The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the county and school budgets and tax rates on Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the gym of the Elementary School.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission meets at 1 p.m. on April 24, at the Commission offices located at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106 in Culpeper.

2019 Personal Property Returns have been mailed and are due by May 1, 2019. If you did not receive a return please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at 540-675-5370.

Rappahannock County recreational Facilities Authority board (RCRFA) meets every second Thursday of the month at the Library at 5:30 p.m. The next meeting will be on Thursday, May 9. The public is invited.

Rappahannock County Farm Bureau, 11929 Lee Highway, Sperryville, will be hosting a free educational event to learn more about Medicare. It will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. This is open to the public. Reservations are recommended as seats are limited. RSVP to Ashley Allen at 540-987-8225 or Ashley.allen@vafb.com

All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30, 2019, may enter Kindergarten this August. Formal registration for new Kindergartners will be held at Rappahannock County Elementary School on April 10-12. Hours are 8:40 a.m.-11:40 a.m. and 1 p.m.-2:40 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at 540-227-0200 to schedule an appointment.

Women in Worship (WIW) Ministries is pleased to announce the 2019 “EXCEL” Honors are open for nominations. After the Nominations process is completed and the 2019 Honorees have been named, an Honors Luncheon will be held on Oct. 26, at the Daniel Center, Culpeper. Nominations are open through June 1, 2019. Tickets for the Honors Luncheon on Oct. 26, 2019, are available by mail to: WIW Ministries, 11801 Gardenia Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 and online at the website later this spring. Adult tickets are $45/person and $25/school age students (college included w/ID).

Lucy Russo will be facilitating a monthly meeting of writers who want to learn about new publishing information. The group will also share helpful information about resources or social media sites, offer editing tips, list resources to check out and places to post their works. All meetings are in the conference room at the Culpeper County Library. The evening meetings are the second Monday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the morning meetings are on the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend. For more information call 540-547-4333 or visit www.windmorefoundation.org.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Culpeper County Parks & Recreation are still accepting registrations for upcoming spring activities including – AARP Smart Driver Class on 4/25 (register by 4/22); Spring Bus Trip to New York City on May 11, Art Classes: Making Marks (ages 1-5), Funky Flowers Acrylic Painting (ages 8-12); Fun Florals 1 day painting workshop (ages 13-adults), Rock Band Lessons; Fitness Classes: Zumba, Hot Hula, Strong30, Tai Chi, Intro to Running; Little Tigers Karate ages 6+ – Including a HOMESCHOOL 1-2pm class; Dog Obedience 1 day workshop on Sit, Stay & Say “Hi”; Summer Camps Kaleidoscope Art Camp, Little Tigers Karate Camps, Lenn Park Discover Camp, Swimming Lessons ages 6months – Adults. For more details and to register: www.CulpeperRecreation.com 540-727-3412 ext 4 or 5.

Amissville Community Prayer at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, on the first of each month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Calling all Christians to a time of prayer for our families, neighbors, volunteers, churches, troubles, government, soldiers, and enemies. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.