The Rapp for April 18

Yeaster Saturday!

Get off your keister, it’s time for Yeaster!

“It will be our 3rd spring festival,” Pen Druid Brewing’s Jennings Carney says of the much anticipated Yeaster celebration this Saturday, April 20, 12-7 p.m., on River Lane in Sperryville.

There’s no charge to attend Yeaster, one of the county’s largest annual events. Families of all ages are welcome, but no pets please.

Casey Gustowarow from Sunnyside Farms will be roasting Grassfed Bean Hollow lambs and brats over wood fire and with spring organic vegetables. Wild fermentables and hot sauce will be served by Number1 Sons, with wood-fired bread prepared by Woodstone Baker. Colleen O’Bryant of Wild Roots Apothecary will be making delicious desserts and herbal beverages. And oysters roasted at Copper Fox Distillery, where Whistle Stop Kettle Corn will also join in the fun.

As for adult libations, besides Copper Fox cocktails, host Pen Druid is releasing an aged blonde with peaches.

“The beer is called Peaches of Immortality and by now it’s about 18 months old. Super peachy and tart — it’s very refreshing. We will have it on draught and in bottles to go,” says Carney. “This year we are welcoming Hinson Ford Cider & Mead for the first time. Hopkins Ordinary and Potter’s Craft Cider will be with us as well.”

Budget hearing

Mark your calendars: A special Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ budget hearing will be held at 7 p.m. this Monday, April 22, in the Elementary School Gym to discuss a proposed teacher pay raise and school social worker position.

“It is important to have broad representation from the community to make their support of our schools known — whether or not you have students at RCPS, you have a stake in our schools; their success is vital to Rappahannock County’s future,” says School Board Member Rachel Bynum of the Piedmont District.

“In order to meet the needs of our school, we need to fund both a 4 percent teacher raise and a School Social worker. Rappahannock teachers are the lowest-paid in our region, and we need to go above the bare minimum pay increase to keep from falling farther behind other counties and be able to attract and retain talented teachers. The School Social Worker position is vital to serving our students and their families beyond what a Guidance Counselor can provide.”

Thirsty bear

A Rappahannock black bear is famous after being featured Tuesday evening on the NBC4 news cast.

“Looking for a good happy hour, this black bear was first in line at the Little Washington Winery near Skyline Drive in Washington, Virginia, hoping to get a glass of the award-winning Cab Franc,” reported anchor Wendy Rieger, airing a video of a black bear standing up on the winery’s popular deck and peering through it’s french doors. “He went nose to nose with owner Carl Henrickson, who didn’t budge. That bear had a sweet face, but he was clearly under age.”

Art Tour planning

Artists interested in participating in the 2019 Rappahannock Studio and Gallery Tour this year are urged to attend an organizational meeting and reception on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. at The Washington School.

Artists will have an opportunity to meet with the members of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) who organize and work on the tour. RAAC wants to hear from the artists about their opinions and suggestions for any improvements that can be made.

The Tour, which will be held November 2-3 this year, has grown significantly. This will be the 15th annual event. More than 100 artists participate at more than 40 venues.

The meeting will also allow artists to officially sign up for 2019 Tour and receive more detailed information. Given the large number of artists in the county and space restrictions, participation by artists will be limited.

Beehive response

Virginians are certainly on the side of honeybees. Due to overwhelming response, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Beehive Distribution Program has been suspended because current applications will absorb all the funding allocated for the program.

“We received more than 2,500 applications for the Beehive Distribution Program,” explained Keith Tignor, state apiarist. “The requests exceeded the available funding for the program.”

Tignor said VDACS anticipates funding will be available for the next fiscal year — 2019 to 2020 — and applications will be accepted beginning July 1. A link to an online application will be activated on the VDACS website at that time.

“Honeybee and other pollinator species are very popular with enthusiasts and gardeners,” said Tony Banks of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “It’s no surprise the Beehive Distribution Program is so popular.”

VDACS transitioned from its Beehive Grant Program to the Beehive Distribution Program in July 2018. The goal of the program was to increase the number of active beehives, and thereby pollinators, in the commonwealth.

Celebrate wildflowers

Cottage Curator is pleased to highlight artworks by five artists in their current exhibition, “Naturally — Inspired by Nature.”

Frances Coates, Kathy Chumley, Vicki Malone, Priscilla Whitlock, and Jackie Bailey Labovitz celebrate wildflowers. Their paintings, drawings, and photographs focus on fields of flowers at a distance as well as up close studies.

The use of color is important. From the subtle greens found in Malone’s delicate drawing “Mayapples” to the explosion of red corn poppies in Chumley’s painting “Shenandoah Spring,” they capitalize on Mother Nature’s vast palette.

Whitlock makes her gestural strokes dance across the canvas in “Blues, Chicory,” while Bailey Labovitz and Coates have their vivid pinks stand at attention. Color and rhythm are driving forces.

Cottage Curator is located in Sperryville — 12018A Lee Highway — a few miles east of the Thornton River Gap entrance to the Shenandoah National Park, and invites visitors to stop by and take a look at their celebration and to take advantage of the Shenandoah National Park’s “Wildflower Weekend,” May 11-12. Cottage Curator, is open Thursday-Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment.