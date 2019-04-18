Hearing from the people

I am writing to express my gratitude to the one-hundred forty voters who opened their doors over the course of the last three weeks and signed my petition for the Hampton District Board of Supervisors seat.

Every signature collected brought with it a one-on-one conversation about where our county is now and where it is headed. And I heard every single person loud and clear: hold the line on property taxes; change as little as possible; manage better what we already have; stay ahead of problems rather than react to them; and bring a quick end to needless infighting in county government.

To those individuals I have already met, I look forward to seeing you again this summer and continuing our conversation. For those I have not yet visited, I will be on your front porch soon and will be eager to hear what is on your mind and learn how I can best represent you.

Keir Whitson

Harris Hollow