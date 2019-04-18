Paving paradise

I have a home on Battle Run Lane and I oppose the paving of Battle Run Road. As a refugee from Loudoun County, I watched as one gravel road after another succumbed to paving, opening the way to developers aplenty. When I got to Loudoun in 1996, it was still rural — when I ran away in 2007, it was a suburban bedroom community to DC, full of cul-de-sacs and soccer fields.

Mine is a cautionary tale. In addition to being a homeowner in the county, I am also a realtor in the county, and can say with certitude that paving will not bring value to your property because the charm and remote aspects of life that attract folks will diminish. (Paved roads also fill with potholes and need regular maintenance.)

But, I can assure you that it will eventually lead to more lax zoning after the developers see that more infrastructure (including cell access, by the way) will make their subdivisions more palatable to suburbanites who want to replicate their way of life further afield. The developer playbook includes putting tremendous pressure on the Board of Supervisors and landowners, including “deal sweetening,” and offering to pay for county improvements, many of which were not made or necessary (except to the developers).

I know many of these developers personally, some who live in the county, and I can tell you that they are biding their time for these kinds of “improvements” to happen.

Please don’t open the door to development! . . . (Oh, no, I hate to be fighting this fight again!)

Michelle Galler

Washington