Putting Rappahannock back on the map

By Staff/Contributed April 18, 2019 Photos 0

Peter Baldwin this past weekend was the first member in years of the Rappahannock County 4-H Livestock Club to attend the Glenwood Livestock Exposition at the Loudoun Fairgrounds. And talk about performing.

By Sherri Woodward

Peter, who is 9 and lives in Amissville, brought home Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Steer, 2nd Place Hereford Late Yearling, and 5th Place Novice Showmanship. Peter not only trains the steer, he cares for it morning and night, and as seen here even caught a nap with his buddy after rising at 4 a.m. to begin the long day of fierce competition.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5431 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.