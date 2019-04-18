Putting Rappahannock back on the map

Peter Baldwin this past weekend was the first member in years of the Rappahannock County 4-H Livestock Club to attend the Glenwood Livestock Exposition at the Loudoun Fairgrounds. And talk about performing.

Peter, who is 9 and lives in Amissville, brought home Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Steer, 2nd Place Hereford Late Yearling, and 5th Place Novice Showmanship. Peter not only trains the steer, he cares for it morning and night, and as seen here even caught a nap with his buddy after rising at 4 a.m. to begin the long day of fierce competition.